MARTA bus driver hospitalized after DeKalb crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A MARTA bus driver was hospitalized Sunday morning after the bus was hit by another vehicle in DeKalb County, authorities said.
What we know:
The Route 15 MARTA bus was struck by another vehicle on Candler Road.
DeKalb County police said only minor injuries were reported in connection with the crash.
Police are investigating after a MARTA bus was hit in DeKalb County on Mar. 8, 2026. (FOX 5 News)
What we don't know:
Authorities have not provided details on how the crash occurred or how many people were injured in all.
The Source: Information in this report comes from MARTA and DeKalb County police.