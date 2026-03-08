Expand / Collapse search

MARTA bus driver hospitalized after DeKalb crash

Published  March 8, 2026 11:51am EDT
Police are investigating after a MARTA bus was hit in DeKalb County on Mar. 8, 2026. (FOX 5 News) 

The Brief

    • A MARTA bus was involved in a crash on Sunday morning. 
    • Police said another vehicle hit the bus on Candler Road. 
    • The bus driver was taken to the hospital as a result of the crash. 

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A MARTA bus driver was hospitalized Sunday morning after the bus was hit by another vehicle in DeKalb County, authorities said. 

What we know:

The Route 15 MARTA bus was struck by another vehicle on Candler Road. 

DeKalb County police said only minor injuries were reported in connection with the crash. 

Image 1 of 3

Police are investigating after a MARTA bus was hit in DeKalb County on Mar. 8, 2026. (FOX 5 News) 

What we don't know:

Authorities have not provided details on how the crash occurred or how many people were injured in all. 

The Source: Information in this report comes from MARTA and DeKalb County police. 

