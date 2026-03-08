MARTA bus driver hospitalized after DeKalb crash

article

The Brief A MARTA bus was involved in a crash on Sunday morning. Police said another vehicle hit the bus on Candler Road. The bus driver was taken to the hospital as a result of the crash.



A MARTA bus driver was hospitalized Sunday morning after the bus was hit by another vehicle in DeKalb County, authorities said.

What we know:

The Route 15 MARTA bus was struck by another vehicle on Candler Road.

DeKalb County police said only minor injuries were reported in connection with the crash.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Police are investigating after a MARTA bus was hit in DeKalb County on Mar. 8, 2026. (FOX 5 News)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not provided details on how the crash occurred or how many people were injured in all.