MARTA bus driver hit by car as he boards bus in Stockbridge

A MARTA bus driver is recovering in the hospital after MARTA officials say he was struck by a car in a hit-and-run while boarding the bus Saturday afternoon.

It happened at around 3:15 p.m. in the area of Davidson Circle, Davison Parkway and Highway 138.

Police said the bus driver was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Photos taken at the scene by a FOX 5 Atlanta viewer appear to show a silver sedan sitting in the middle of the intersection of Davidson Parkway N and Highway 138 missing its rear bumper. Clayton County police did not say whether this was the vehicle involved in the crash. No arrests have been made yet.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ A bus operator was hit by a car while boarding a bus in Stockbridge on August 24, 2024.

Both the bus driver and car driver have not been identified.

