MARTA and Atlanta United releasing new merch collaboration

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Scenes from the 2025 MARTA Collection shoot at Kensington Station in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)

MARTA is rolling out a new line of merch with Atlanta United.

This is the second edition of the collaboration between the transit agency and the club.

What we know:

The collection features a shooter shirt, T-shirt, woman's top and bottom, reversible hat, trucker hat, and scarf - all emblazoned with designs that pay tribute to the soccer team and transit agency.

Most of the pieces use MARTA's iconic blue, yellow, and orange stripes.

What they're saying:

"We’re excited to continue this retail partnership into its second year, giving fans more ways to show their pride for both Atlanta United and MARTA," MARTA Chief Customer Experience Officer and interim CEO Rhonda Allen said. "It’s been incredible to see our customers sporting the gear while riding our trains and buses, and we look forward to even more fans repping their team and their transit system on the way to the match."

What you can do:

The items are now on sale at the Atlantic Station Team Store and will go on sale at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium Team Store on July 19.

The collection will eventually be sold online and on pop-up stops at some MARTA rail stations.