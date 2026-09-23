MARTA app update: Safety reporting integrated into official transit platform

The Brief MARTA riders must switch from the legacy See & Say app to the official MARTA App for safety reporting before Oct. 1. The integrated application allows passengers to submit security reports, track live transit arrivals and map regional trips directly to police. Transit officials are decommissioning the standalone safety application to streamline digital options into a single mobile platform.



MARTA is shutting down its standalone See & Say application on Oct. 1 and shifting all safety and security reporting features directly into its primary mobile app.

MARTA app security features

What we know:

Riders navigating the transit system can now use the primary MARTA App to submit discreet photos, videos and real-time incident reports straight to MARTA Police.

The platform also handles non-urgent concerns, including maintenance issues and system outages.

Beyond safety, users can track live bus and rail schedules, plan multimodal routes and view immediate service alerts for delays or elevator outages.

Transit app transition details

What we don't know:

Officials have not released data showing how many passengers currently use the standalone application compared to the primary platform.

Transit leaders have also not specified if any additional features will be added to the primary mobile platform after the transition date.

Official transit app advice

What you can do:

Passengers who have the legacy See & Say app on their phones should delete it and download the free MARTA App from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Anyone needing to report safety concerns without the app can call MARTA Police at 404-848-4911, text 1-877-371-8477, or speak to any transit staff member or officer on-site.

MARTA leadership safety message

What they're saying:

"The safety of our customers and our employees remains our top priority," MARTA General Manager and CEO Jonathan Hunt said. "Consolidating our reporting tools into one MARTA App makes it faster and more convenient for passengers to connect with safety personnel, while also managing their daily commute, all in one place. It’s all part of our effort to improve the overall customer experience for MARTA riders."