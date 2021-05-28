Marshals Office task force make 2 arrests in Memphis on Gwinnett County warrants

article

Authorities said they have taken one man into custody and are searching for a second man in connection to a murder last month.

Julian Netters was charged with for murder and aggravated assault in connection to the shooting death of Shaquon Mckensey on April 24 in Gwinnett County. He was taken into custody at a residence at the 2500 block of Jeffries Cove, Memphis, Tennessee.

Josiah Netters, who had a warrant for carjacking also out of Gwinnett County, was also taken into custody. Chanty Netters-Brown was also arrested at the residence and charged with accessory after the fact.

Authorities are still searching for Deaivan Netters also in connection to the murder of Shaquon Mckensey.

The U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force are working to find Netters.

