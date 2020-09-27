Expand / Collapse search

Marshals arrest suspect in Georgia home invasion, sexual assault

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Clayton County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

JaMarcus Williams is accused of being involved in a violent home invasion in Jonesboro. (Clayton County Sheriff's Office)

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man accused of being involved in a home invasion and sexual assault is in custody after being arrested by the U.S. Marshals Saturday.

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office says that JaMarcus Davel Williams was No. 5 on the department's top 10 most wanted.

According to the sheriff, Williams was identified as one of four suspects who forced their way into a Jonesboro home on May 5, 2020.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

During the robbery, officials say a gun was held to a 2-year-old child's head and a woman was sexually assaulted.

The suspects fled the home after taking money and personal items.

Before his arrest, Williams was wanted out of the county for aggravated sexual battery, first-degree cruelty to children, first-degree criminal damage to property, armed robbery, first-degree home invasion, aggravated assault with intent to rape, murder, or rob, and kidnapping. 

The suspect is currently in custody at the Clayton County Jail.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.