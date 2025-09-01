Marquavius Hendrix added to Clayton County’s most wanted list

article

Authorities in Clayton County have added a man to their most wanted list, according to Clayton County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said Marquavius Hendrix is wanted on several charges, including murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm while committing a crime.

Hendrix is 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs 210 pounds.

Officials are urging anyone who sees Hendrix to call 911 immediately and not to approach him.