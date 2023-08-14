Woman killed in shooting at SW Atlanta apartment complex

article

Atlanta police are investigating the deadly shooting of a woman at an apartment complex close to Mercedes-Benz Stadium early Monday morning.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 that officers are responding to the 400 block of Markham Street after reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a woman who had been shot at least once. She has since died from her injuries.

Investigators have detained one individual but have not filed charges at this time.

Officials have not released any details about what led up to the shooting or the woman's identity.

If you have any information in connection with the shooting, contact the Atlanta Police Department.

445 Markham St SW ATL Officers responded to that location in reference to a female who was shot. At this time, the female is not alert, not conscious, and not breathing. Currently, officers have one person detained. Investigators will be en route to gather more details.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.