Marjorie Taylor Greene accuses Democrat's chief of staff of vandalizing her sign, says DOJ won't prosecute

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said she finally knows who is responsible for "attacks on my office and my Christian faith." She is calling on the Department of Justice to take action.

The Republican who represents Georgia’s 14th Congressional District took to the floor of the House on Tuesday to present her evidence.

"Madam Speaker, I would like to address the House and talk about how I have been mistreated as a freshman member of Congress," Rep. Greene said on the House floor.

Rep. Greene was referencing an anti-transgender rights placard outside her DC office she put up across from a transgender flag raised by her neighbor, Illinois Rep. Marie Newman. It was part of an escalating feud between the two congresswomen in February 2021.

Newman, a Democrat, posted a video on Feb. 24, 2021, showing her installing the flag associated with transgender rights outside her own office, which is directly across from Greene’s.

Greene then posted a video, showing her putting up a sign on the other side of the hallway, which reads: "There are TWO genders: MALE & FEMALE" and "Trust The Science."

Signs would later be repeatedly placed over that one. One which read "Pharisee is, is Pharisee knows."

Greene, in a tweet before taking to the House floor, wrote she felt Rep. Newman’s flag was a direct attack on her Christian beliefs, but argues that she and her staff wouldn’t touch the flag in retaliation or opposition.

"Imagine if MY STAFF attacked her trans flag! They’d be rotting in jail!" Greene wrote. "But they never have nor ever would & it’s hanging across the hall untouched."

"Now my sign been attacked (sic) 11 times total, but her flag 0," she wrote.

Greene said the Capitol police determined Tim Hysom, the chief of staff of fellow-congressional freshman Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Mass. 4th, was responsible for the vandalism of her sign. She shared a video of him on her Twitter account.

"This is a chief of staff, this isn’t a low-level staffer, this isn’t an intern, this is a chief of staff that has had quite a career," Greene said, adding he has consistently been targeting and harassing her through the vandalism of her sign and that he should know better.

The Justice Department is refusing to prosecute the crime despite the evidence, Greene claimed on the House floor.

"This is another example of the two-tiered justice system that we are living under right now under the Biden Department of Justice and Democrat leadership," she said.

Greene said this is another example of how full of itself Congress is and how it erodes the trust it has with the average Americans. She said Congress and the government have been focusing on the wrong things, things not directly impacting their constituents.

"The American people feel mistreated, the same way I feel mistreated… and it’s completely wrong. It needs to change," she said.

She also retweeted The New York Times breaking news that U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland had traveled to Ukraine to discuss prosecuting Russian war crimes.

In her tweet, she wrote:

"Merrick Garland is more interested in prosecuting Russians than criminals working in our government like @JakeAuch chief of staff Tim Hysom. Does our U.S. Attorney General actually serve the U.S. or Ukraine?"

Rep. Auchincloss nor his chief of staff have responded to Greene’s comments.