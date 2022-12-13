White House fires back at Marjorie Taylor Greene's Capitol Riot remarks

article

The White House is blasting Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene for comments she made about the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

During her speech at a gala for the New York Young Republicans Club, Greene talked about accusations that she helped plan part of the riot.

At one point during the speech, Greene was recorded saying that, "if Steve Bannon and I had organized that, we would have won. Not to mention, we would've been armed."

In response, White House spokesman Andrew Bates released a statement saying that Greene's comments go "against our fundamental values as a country."

"This violent rhetoric is a slap in the face to the Capitol Police, the DC Metropolitan Police, the National Guard, and the families who lost loved ones as a result of the attack on the Capitol. All leaders have a responsibility to condemn these dangerous, abhorrent remarks and stand up for our Constitution and the rule of law," Bates said in the statement.

The congresswoman fired back on social media, saying she was being sarcastic in her remarks by making fun of President Joe Biden and Democrats who she says have made her a political target.

"The White House needs to learn how sarcasm works," she wrote.