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Marist School lockdown lifted after police sweep

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Brookhaven
Published November 11, 2026 12:45 PM EST
Published November 11, 2026 12:45 PM EST
Marist School temporarily on lockdown
Marist School temporarily on lockdown

Marist School temporarily on lockdown

A lockdown at Marist School in Brookhaven was lifted Wednesday after police searched the campus and found no threats.

The Brief

    • Marist School in Brookhaven was placed on lockdown Wednesday after a threatening phone call.
    • Brookhaven police searched the campus and found no threats.
    • Officials lifted the lockdown after the sweep.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - A lockdown at Marist School in Brookhaven was lifted early Wednesday afternoon after police searched the campus and found no threats.

What we know:

School officials placed the Catholic school on lockdown after receiving a threatening phone call. Brookhaven police conducted a sweep before lifting the lockdown.

The incident follows multiple threats earlier this week.

SIMILAR STORIES

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

The Source

  • Information was provided by Brookhaven police and the school. 

BrookhavenEducationNews