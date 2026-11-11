Marist School lockdown lifted after police sweep

The Brief Marist School in Brookhaven was placed on lockdown Wednesday after a threatening phone call. Brookhaven police searched the campus and found no threats. Officials lifted the lockdown after the sweep.



A lockdown at Marist School in Brookhaven was lifted early Wednesday afternoon after police searched the campus and found no threats.

What we know:

School officials placed the Catholic school on lockdown after receiving a threatening phone call. Brookhaven police conducted a sweep before lifting the lockdown.

The incident follows multiple threats earlier this week.

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