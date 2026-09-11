Masked AI call forces Parkview High into soft lockdown

The Brief Parkview High School in Lilburn resumed a normal schedule Friday after law enforcement resolved a soft lockdown triggered by a phone threat. Investigators identified the threat as an AI-generated call sent from a masked number, following a troubling nationwide trend. Gwinnett School Police are coordinating with the GBI and FBI to track down and hold the perpetrator accountable.



Parkview High School resumed normal operations Friday after law enforcement cleared a threat that briefly forced the campus into a soft lockdown.

Parkview High threat

What we know:

Parkview High School went into a soft lockdown Friday following a threatening phone call delivered to the campus.

Principal David Smith notified families that the threat was an AI-generated message sent through a masked phone number.

Smith noted that this incidents matches previous automated calls that forced similar safety protocols at the school. Law enforcement cleared the building, allowing students and staff to return to their regular schedules.

Gwinnett police investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the exact origin of the call or identified any suspects tied to the threat.

Gwinnett School Police are collaborating with the GBI and FBI to trace the masked number and identify those responsible.

School officials have not indicated whether additional security measures will remain in place next week.