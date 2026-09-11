Upson County middle school student faces charges for bomb threat

The Brief A 13-year-old student faces legal charges after posting a social media threat against Upson Lee Middle School. Authorities confirmed the middle schooler was absent when he posted the threat under a fake name. School officials confirmed students and staff were never in immediate danger during the incident.



A 13-year-old boy faces criminal charges after posting a social media threat against Upson Lee Middle School on Friday.

Upson Lee Middle School threat

What we know:

Deputies learned of an online post threatening Upson Lee Middle School on Friday, according to the Upson County Sheriff's Office. Investigators identified the person responsible as a 13-year-old male student who was absent from school that day and used a fictitious name to make the post.

The post claimed the student was "Finna blow up Mrs (----) classroom". Authorities referred the teen to juvenile court on charges of terroristic threats and acts, and school administrators confirmed he will face disciplinary action under the district code of conduct.

Thomaston-Upson County Schools response

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the specific disciplinary actions the school district will take against the student.

Authorities have also not disclosed which social media platform was used to post the threat.

School safety measures

What they're saying:

School administrators immediately responded in cooperation with law enforcement to identify the student, according to Thomaston-Upson County Schools.

"At no time were our students or staff in immediate danger," the school district said in a statement. "We appreciate the swift response and continued partnership of the Upson County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Dan Kilgore. The safety and security of our students and employees remain our highest priority".