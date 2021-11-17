Marietta woman struck and killed by car in front of grandchildren

A woman was hit and killed by a car in front of her two young grandchildren. Marietta police investigators said the driver took off.

It was a heartbreaking scene on Delk Road on Tuesday night. Marietta police said 58-year-old Debra Jones was with her two young grandchildren.

Witnesses told police the three of them had just left a gas station and were walking across the road. Jones led the way. Her grandchildren were right behind her.

Police said she made it across the right-hand turn lane but when she stepped into the next lane she was hit by a car.

Jones was rushed to the hospital where she died. The driver never stopped.

"The driver drove all the way to their house in Dunwoody before calling police and saying I think I may have hit someone or something on Delk Road in Marietta," said Marietta Police Officer Chuck McPhilamy.

Dunwoody police went to the home of 63-year-old Howard Arden and checked out his car.

Investigators confirmed the car had extensive damage and was the vehicle Marietta police were looking for.

Arden is charged with felony hit and run. He could face additional charges pending the investigation.

"It begs the question why didn't they stay on scene and certainly why didn't they render aid," said Officer McPhilamy.

But police said instead of staying on the scene and trying to help, the driver left the woman in the road with her two grandchildren nearby.

"We're certainly grateful they weren't struck but I can't imagine going through life having witnessed your grandmother being hit right before your eyes, ' said Officer McPhilamy.

This is the second fatal hit and run in Marietta in two days. The first case was Monday night where a 57-year-old man was killed near the Regency Inn and Suites. That man has not yet been identified. Police ask if anyone knows someone who is staying at the Regency Inn, check on them, and if they can't be reached, contact police.

