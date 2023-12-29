Marietta woman killed in single-vehicle crash Thursday, police trying to determine cause

A 58-year-old Marietta woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash around 6:46 p.m. Dec. 28 in Cobb County.

According to the Cobb County Police Department, Margaret Hamby was driving east on Lost Mountain Road near Macland Woods Drive when her Nissan left the road and collided with a concrete drainage pipe causing the vehicle to flip onto its side.

Hamby was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cobb County Medical Examiner's Office.

At this time, it is unknown why Hamby's vehicle left the road.

The collision is currently under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.