Multiple people injured in car crash at Marietta intersection, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Marietta
FOX 5 Atlanta

MARIETTA, Ga. - An unspecified number of people were injured in a crash near the intersection of Cobb Parkway and White Circle in Marietta on Sunday.

Cobb County police told FOX 5 they had no further details about the occupants or their current condition.

The STEP Unit has been asked to investigate the incident.

For the time being, the northbound lanes of Cobb Parkway have been shut down.

Drivers should look for an alternate route.

