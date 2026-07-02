Marietta weighs concerns over proposed data center

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The Brief Marietta planners revisited a proposed data center during a meeting Wednesday night. The project would convert a storage facility into an 18-megawatt data center. Residents raised concerns about the project's impact on nearby neighborhoods.



The Marietta Planning and Zoning Commission revisited plans Wednesday night for a proposed data center on Powers Ferry Place.

What we know:

The proposal would rezone a 10-acre commercial property and convert an existing storage facility into an 18-megawatt data center.

During the meeting, several residents voiced concerns about the location of the project and its potential impact on neighboring homes and the surrounding community.

RELATED: What are data centers and why do they matter? | Explainer

What's next:

The Planning and Zoning Commission is expected to make a recommendation to the Marietta City Council, which is scheduled to consider the proposal during its July 8 meeting.

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