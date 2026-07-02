Marietta weighs concerns over proposed data center
MARIETTA, Ga. - The Marietta Planning and Zoning Commission revisited plans Wednesday night for a proposed data center on Powers Ferry Place.
What we know:
The proposal would rezone a 10-acre commercial property and convert an existing storage facility into an 18-megawatt data center.
During the meeting, several residents voiced concerns about the location of the project and its potential impact on neighboring homes and the surrounding community.
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What's next:
The Planning and Zoning Commission is expected to make a recommendation to the Marietta City Council, which is scheduled to consider the proposal during its July 8 meeting.
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