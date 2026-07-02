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Marietta weighs concerns over proposed data center

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Marietta
Published July 2, 2026 6:21 AM EDT
Published July 2, 2026 6:21 AM EDT
article

Credit: Marietta Planning Commission

The Brief

    • Marietta planners revisited a proposed data center during a meeting Wednesday night.
    • The project would convert a storage facility into an 18-megawatt data center.
    • Residents raised concerns about the project's impact on nearby neighborhoods.

MARIETTA, Ga. - The Marietta Planning and Zoning Commission revisited plans Wednesday night for a proposed data center on Powers Ferry Place.

What we know:

The proposal would rezone a 10-acre commercial property and convert an existing storage facility into an 18-megawatt data center.

During the meeting, several residents voiced concerns about the location of the project and its potential impact on neighboring homes and the surrounding community.

RELATED: What are data centers and why do they matter? | Explainer

What's next:

The Planning and Zoning Commission is expected to make a recommendation to the Marietta City Council, which is scheduled to consider the proposal during its July 8 meeting.

RELATED STORY: Cobb County temporarily pauses new data center development

The Source

  • Information for this story came from a recording of this meeting. 

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