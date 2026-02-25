Cobb County temporarily pauses new data center development

The Brief The Cobb County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to implement a temporary moratorium on new data center applications. The ban applies specifically to unincorporated areas of the county and is slated to last for up to six months. Local officials plan to use the pause to study how these large-scale facilities affect community infrastructure and the local environment.



Cobb County leaders have hit the pause button on the development of new data centers.

What we know:

During a meeting Tuesday night, the Cobb County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a moratorium on all new permit applications for these facilities. The resolution highlights the commission's growing concern regarding the surge of both existing and future data centers across the metro Atlanta area.

The temporary ban is specific in its reach, applying to any requests for structures to be built within unincorporated parts of Cobb County. The moratorium will remain in effect for up to six months.

What's next:

The pause gives county officials time to evaluate the impact of these massive structures on the local community and infrastructure before any further applications are considered.