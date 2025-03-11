Masked gunman threatens Marietta store owner's life over iPhones, cash

The Brief A masked man with a gun allegedly walked into the We Can Fix It cellphone & electronic clinic, pointed the gun at the owner and demanded cash and phones. Using surveillance video and technology, Marietta Police tracked the suspect and his accomplices to DeKalb County. The group was arrested later that night.



An armed robbery in the middle of the day in a busy shopping plaza in Marietta. The store owner who was held up at gunpoint says it was traumatic.

What they're saying:

It was the middle of the business day on March 6 when a masked man with a gun walked into the We Can Fix It store on Cobb Parkway in Marietta.

"The person is straight away walking and pointed a gun at me and said, ‘Cash, whatever you have, give it to me,’" said Hussain Gujarati, owner of We Can Fix It.

Gujarati rushed over to the cash register and handed over all the money in the drawer.

In the surveillance video, the man could then be heard demanding Gujarati give him new iPhones.

A man with a gun allegedly demanded money from the owner of We Can Fix It in Marietta (Credit: Marietta Police Department)

"IPhone. Give me the iPhones, man. I want the new one. I'm going to shoot you," he shouted.

"I was trying to convince him that I don't have any iPhones, especially new iPhones. I told him I have two kids and don't try to shoot me and whatever I have, just take it," said Gujarati.

The man took a box of 15 to 20 pre-owned phones, then forced Gujarati to go to a backroom and left the store.

"This is a business owner's worst nightmare," said Marietta Police Officer Chuck McPhilamy.

What we know:

Marietta Police raced to the shopping plaza and quickly began looking at surveillance video.

They determined the masked man and two accomplices left the area in a car which was found hours later in DeKalb County.

Police say while the masked man and his accomplices tried to run from DeKalb County police, all three were eventually captured just hours after the robbery.

"Technology and cooperation between agencies is what led to this swift arrest," said Officer McPhilamy.

Brice Cope is the man who held up the store owner. He is charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and kidnapping.

Trio arrested in connection to armed robbery in Marietta (Credit: Marietta Police Department)

His two accomplices, Detrick Johnson and Jasmine Latta, are both charged with armed robbery.

Gujarati is relieved they're locked up in the Cobb County Jail.

"Someone pointing a gun on you … this is something I wouldn't have expected here in daylight. It was terrifying," said Gujarati.