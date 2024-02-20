Marietta townhome fire displaces several residents Tuesday

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Firefighters responded to a heavy fire at a multi-family townhome structure in the 900 block of Whittington Parkway near Windy Hill Road and Austell Road in Marietta on Tuesday morning.

Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services says they deployed multiple hose lines and stopped the fire from spreading while extinguishing the fire.

No one was injured during the fire. Three units were affected and up to 5 people have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.