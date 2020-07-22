Marietta teen wins 'Stuck at Prom' scholarship contest with duct tape tuxedo

A Marietta teen has been named one of two grand prize winners for the Stuck at Prom Scholarship Contest by Duck Brand.

Ashton Cordisco was featured on Good Day Atlanta after being named a finalist, and on Wednesday Duck Brand announced he won best tuxedo.

The company was giving away $20,000 in cash scholarships to high school students who make the best prom attire out of Duck Brand Duct Tape.

"The two talented teen designers stuck out from the crowd of incredible entries and captured the public vote to earn their titles – and big scholarship dollars. Manker and Cordisco will each receive a $10,000 scholarship prize," Duck Brands said in a statement.

Cordisco is a graduate of Wheeler High School in Marietta. He plans to attend SCAD in Savannah this fall. Ashton's art teacher told him about the competition, and he immediately got to work.

Ashton says his tux design pays homage to artist that he's learned about over the years. There's inspiration from Andy Warhol, Picasso, Van Gogh and more.

Congratulations Ashton!