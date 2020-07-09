Marietta teen is finalist in "stuck at prom" scholarship contest

Prom is a time for students to get dressed up and dance the night away. Due to the pandemic, many students missed that opportunity.

"Duck Brand" has given students a chance to enjoy prom in a different way, and they can earn scholarship funds while doing so.

The company is giving away $20,000 in cash scholarships to high school students who make the best prom attire out of Duck Brand Duct Tape.

Ashton Cordisco is a graduate of Wheeler High School in Marietta. He plans to attend SCAD in Augusta this fall. Ashton's art teacher told him about the competition, and he immediately got to work. He's now a finalist in the tuxedo category of the competition.

Ashton says his tux designs pays homage to artist that he's learned about over the years.

There's inspiration from Andy Warhol, Picasso, Van Gogh and more.

The deadline to vote for Ashton is Friday, July 10.

You must click the photo, scroll up and click cast final vote, and fill out the requested information.

If you would like to vote for Ashton, you can do so by clicking here.

Ashton's passion for fashion started at a young age, and he's decided to move forward with that and has started his own clothing brand.

See what he has to offer here.