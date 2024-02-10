Man's body found at Atlanta intersection, investigation underway
ATLANTA, Ga. - Atlanta police are investigating a possible homicide after finding a man's body on Saturday.
Officials were called to investigate near Marietta Street at Fairlie Street NW.
During the preliminary investigation, police said they didn't find any obvious signs of foul play. The victim's body was transported to the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.
This is an ongoing investigation.