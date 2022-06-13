Expand / Collapse search
1 detained after deadly shooting near Georgia State University, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
ATLANTA - A shooting near the Georgia State University campus in Downtown Atlanta left one man dead on Monday evening.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. along Marietta Street NW near Peachtree Street. Atlanta police say officers arrived to find a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.

Police say they detained someone in connection to the deadly shooting. They did not say if that person has been arrested or charged.

The names of those involved have not been released.

Traffic in the area was snarled for a time due to the investigation.

Georgia State University issued an alert about the incident, but said there was no ongoing threat to the campus.