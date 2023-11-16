Marietta school board upholds decision to ban book titled 'Flamer'

article

The school board in Marietta voted 6-1 Thursday morning to uphold the decision to remove the book "Flamer" from shelves at Marietta High School.

"Flamer" is an award-winning graphic novel about a gay teenager struggling with his identity while at summer camp. The book's 14-year-old protagonist Aiden has his first male crush while at camp but also faces severe bullying and alienation.

The author, Mike Curato, based the book on his own experiences as a gay Filipino Boy Scout and it is now one of the most-banned books in school libraries in the nation.

The book was originally removed along with the novel "Me, Early and the Dying Girl" by Jesse Andrews.

A parent appealed the decision to remove the book, which led to the special meeting on Thursday.