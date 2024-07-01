Marietta Police Department becomes one of few to hire full-time wellness officer

Law enforcement officers experience more traumatic incidents on the job than most of us can ever imagine. Now the Marietta Police Department has a dedicated officer to help fellow officers cope.

They have a full-time wellness officer. They are one of the few departments in the country to have one.

Officer Jonnie Moeller-Reed was just named to the position. She has been with the agency almost 24 years. She spent 10 years as a detective with Homicide and Crimes Against Persons. She has seen her share of trauma, and says it had a major impact on her health.

Jonnie Moeller-Reed with the Marietta Police Department

"It took its toll and I realized if I'm struggling, there are other people out there struggling too," said Officer Moeller-Reed.

Officer Moeller-Reed has a master’s degree in forensic psychology with an emphasis on law enforcement. She heads up the department's peer-to-peer team, made up of eight officers, including Barney, a crisis response K-9. If none of them can help, they're connected to a wealth of resources across the community.

"Officers go through critical incidents, traumatic experiences. If not dealt with properly, it can have lasting effects on their personal lives, on their careers," said Officer Moeller-Reed.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ The Marietta Police Department has hired a full time wellness officer.

Officer Moeller-Reed says she has seen too many officers leave police work because the stress has been debilitating. She says, traditionally, officers don't want to admit they're struggling. She says she wants to change that way of thinking and make sure they know it's okay to ask for help.

Officer Moeller-Reed says she's grateful the chief and command staff recognized how important it is to offer this kind of mental health support to the officers.

RELATED NEWS: Meet the namesake of new Georgia law giving mental health benefits to first responders

"They're going to be happier and healthier for their families, for the public. It's a win-win for everybody," said Officer Moeller-Reed.