Marietta police registry aims to find missing vulnerable adults

The Brief Marietta police launched a voluntary Vulnerable Person Registry to help officers quickly find missing individuals who have communication difficulties. Caregivers can submit emergency contacts, medical conditions, triggers and a recent photo to a secure database to assist immediate searches. Officers can also search the registry during encounters with confused or nonverbal individuals to locate their families.



Marietta police launched a voluntary registry to speed up searches for missing vulnerable individuals who have trouble communicating.

Voluntary police registry

What we know:

The Marietta Police Department created a Vulnerable Person Registry to assist individuals who are nonverbal or have difficulty communicating, including people with dementia.

Caregivers can complete a form detailing physical descriptions, medical conditions, triggers like loud noises, emergency contacts and recent photographs. Police enter this information into a secure database accessible to officers on the road.

Officer Chuck McPhilamy said having current photos also lets police send text alerts and social media updates faster.

Officers can also search the database if they encounter a confused or nonverbal person.

Resident Jamie Alvado, who cares for an elderly aunt, said any tool that helps locate lost or dazed people is a great idea.

Missing person response

What we don't know:

Police don't know how many people will enroll, but say it will be a true partnership between the police and the community since it is up to caregivers or family members to enroll their loved ones.

Community search effort

The backstory:

Separation can happen quickly at parks, community events or when someone wanders from home. Marietta police say they are among a few agencies nationwide—and possibly the only one in Georgia—offering this service.

McPhilamy noted that every second counts to prevent vulnerable individuals from wandering into danger, and the program relies on families filling out the registry before an emergency occurs.