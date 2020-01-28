Marietta police mourn loss of retired K9

The Marietta Police Department is mourning the loss of a retired K9 officer.

Officer Riddick, a Belgian Malinois born in Holland, started working with Marieta Police in 2007.

Retired K9 Riddick passes away

Sergeant Figueroa became the dog's handler in 2012 and they served together until Riddick's retirement in 2015.

Riddick spent his retirement as a loved member of the Figueroa family.

Riddick and Sgt. Figueroa

"He lived a spoiled and pampered life," the police department said.

Riddick passed away on January 23. He was 14-years-old.