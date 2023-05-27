Runaways arrested after leading officers on chase, police say

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Marietta Police comb over a stolen car for evidence after a chase which ended along Wind Hill Road on May 26, 2023. (FOX 5)

Three children, all listed as runaways, were arrested following a dangerous car chase in Marietta early Friday morning.

A Flock camera along Bentley Road spotted a stolen vehicle which was also connected to several car break-ins in the area, Marietta Police say.

Officers scrambled to the area and caught up with the vehicle, which refused to stop. After a brief chase, police say the car los control at the entrance to the Papadeux along Windy Hill.

Three people ran from the car, one dropping a gun along the way, police say. It was one of three guns police say would eventually be found.

A K-9 was able to track one of those that fled to some brush, where they were hiding.

Another officer was injured trying to follow one of the three down a steep hill. The officer was treated for minor injuries at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

Investigators were able to get a lead which officers to the Country Hearth in Marietta. Officers staked out a room waiting for a search warrant.

Eventually, the other two were taken into custody.

Police say two of three guns recovered were reported stolen.

The names and charges of the juveniles have not been released.