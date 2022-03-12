Marietta Police capture suspect wanted in connection to Virginia murder

article

A traffic stop early Thursday morning in Marietta led to the arrest of a man wanted for murder in Virginia.

According to the Marietta Police Department, a "suspicious" driver was stopped around 4 a.m. on March 10. Officers learned the man was wanted out of the state but later released him due to warrants stating he was only to be picked up in Virginia.

A few hours later around 7 a.m., another officer located the same suspect in a parking lot of a business. The officer contacted a detective in Virginia who confirmed the suspect should be picked up and extradited.

Police conducted a traffic stop following the change to the warrant.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident, police said.

