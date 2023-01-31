Marietta Police Department Major disciplined after results of racial investigation

A Marietta Police Major was disciplined, including a two-week suspension, after information was uncovered during an internal investigation.

Marietta Police Chief Marty Ferrell launched an investigation after two officers filed complaints against Major Patrick Bonito saying he targeted Black officers.

FOX 5 News obtained a copy of the internal investigation that followed.

One of the officers who filed a grievance stated Major Bonito used a derogatory racial slur and focused performance monitoring and discipline toward minority officers.

Also In the report, officers said black officers were not allowed to sit together for meals and that black officers were being tracked.

Officers also reported Major Bonito used a racially derogatory term and believe the use of the term indicates the targeting of the black officers on day shift is racially motivated.

When Major Bonito was interviewed he admitted to saying "maybe we can n-*****-rig it" relating to how something should be done, about 10 years ago. He said he used the term again about 5 years ago when describing that incident.

According to the report, after interviewing 14 employees, the investigation showed no inappropriate actions or comments from Major Bonito toward any employee.

However, because of the use of the racial slur, Bonito was disciplined.

He was transferred to a different shift, removed from leadership of multiple special units, suspended for 40 hours without pay and must take classes related to the findings of the investigation.

Some officers didn't agree with the outcome and walked off the job. Police confirm four officers left work and took personal days when the findings were released. Four more officers left two days later.

Police officials say other officers were re-assigned to cover the vacancies and at no time was there an uncovered area of the city.

One of the officers wrote in his initial complaint, the actions have affected officer's mindsets, work performance and home lives. The officer wrote, if we did not complain, we would be doing future officers a disservice, and the behavior would continue.