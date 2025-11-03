Sam Foster challenges longtime Mayor Steve “Thunder" Tumlin in Marietta’s Nov. 4 election

The Brief Sam Foster campaigns on affordability, pedestrian safety, and responsive government as he challenges longtime Mayor Steve "Thunder" Tumlin. Foster criticizes Tumlin’s vetoes on Juneteenth and housing projects, calling them "roadblocks to progress." The Nov. 4 election will determine Marietta’s next mayor, with no runoff scheduled.



Standing beside trays of homemade food at a weekend potluck, Sam Foster told supporters he’s running for mayor because Marietta needs leaders who "listen and respond" to residents’ everyday needs.

Who is Sam Foster, Marietta mayoral candidate?

What they're saying:

Foster, a DevOps engineer and community organizer, said his campaign is focused on affordability, bike and pedestrian safety, and reducing traffic congestion.

"I think Marietta needs government that's more responsive to its needs and wants," Foster said. "We need a leader who is focused on affordability, bike and pedestrian safety and reducing traffic in our city so people can spend less time sitting in traffic and more time with their family and friends."

Foster, who helped co-found the nonprofit advocacy group A Better Cobb, said his experience working on local planning issues convinced him the city’s comprehensive and livable centers plans are too often ignored.

"That was my red line," he said. "If you can't change the minds of the people in office, you're going to have to become the people in office."

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Marietta mayoral candidate Sam Foster speaks with supporters during a weekend potluck, outlining his plans to improve affordability, traffic, and community engagement ahead of the Nov. 4 election. (FOX 5)

The 20-something candidate described himself as part of a new generation stepping into politics. "A lot of people my age work in the city and can't afford to live here," he said. "We need people who are focused on issues of people from all demographics."

Foster also criticized Mayor Steve "Thunder" Tumlin for what he called "callousness" on housing and "short-sighted" decisions such as vetoing a local Juneteenth celebration and mixed-use redevelopment projects.

"He oftentimes claims he's trying to build consensus, but in a lot of cases, if he had done nothing, things would go through," Foster said. "He is a roadblock to progress."

Foster said his campaign has knocked on more than 14,000 doors ahead of Tuesday’s election, which will decide the next mayor without a runoff.

"I do love Marietta," he said. "I think it's a great place and I do think we have done a lot of great things, but we need leadership that's going to take us to higher heights and help us do better things."

Who is Marietta Mayor Steve ‘Thunder’ Tumlin?

The other side:

Steve "Thunder" Tumlin, a lifelong Marietta resident, has served as mayor since 2010 after earlier terms as a state representative.

A retired certified public accountant and attorney, Tumlin has focused his administration on downtown redevelopment, business recruitment, and maintaining the city’s small-town identity while managing rapid growth.

Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin talks to FOX 5 Atlanta about the City Council's unanimous vote to create a special license for adult establishments within the city of Marietta on Aug. 10, 2022. (FOX 5)

Under his leadership, Marietta adopted policies limiting high-density apartment construction, expanded public-safety funding, and promoted community partnerships recognized nationally.

Tumlin, who has frequently been re-elected, is seeking another term against challenger Sam Foster.

What's next:

The winner will serve a four-year term leading Marietta’s city government, which manages a budget of more than $350 million and nearly 800 employees.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 4, with no runoff scheduled.

