'It's one of our biggest complaints': Marietta wants to crack down on speeders

Anyone who will be driving through Marietta had better slow down. City leaders are looking at ways to crack down on speeders. They're taking a close look at adding speed cameras to the school zones.

Mayor Steve Tumlin said for years he's been hearing complaints about drivers speeding through neighborhood streets.

"It's one of our biggest complaints, cut through neighborhoods, speed through my neighborhoods. We just don't have enough manpower to have police everywhere," said Mayor Tumlin.

Andrew Butler has seen it first hand. He lives directly across the street from Marietta Middle School.

"Every day, pulling out by the stop sign right here, I almost get drilled by someone speeding up the road," said Butler.

Mayor Tumlin believes adding speed cameras to school zones could convince drivers to ease up on the gas pedal. The cameras work much like red light cameras. In this case, drivers caught going 11 miles or more over the speed limit will be fined, $75 for the first offense and $125 for any repeat offenses.

Drivers won't be pulled over by a police officer, the citation will be sent to their homes.

"They'll get a bill in the mail and settle in Municipal Court," said Mayor Tumlin.

FOX 5 News reported last month that when Snellville added cameras to the school zones more than 30,000 citations were issued in the first three months. Some complained the cameras were nothing more than money-makers for the city.

Mayor Tumlin said the fines pay for the camera system, and he admits any additional money would go back to the city. But he said it's not just about the money, it's about getting people to slow down so the streets will be safer.

"If the cameras can decrease the number of people speeding in a school zone I'm very supportive of that," said Butler.

There's still some work to be done. Marietta City Schools leaders have to agree to the cameras. Mayor Tumlin said he's already met with them and they seem to like the idea. Mayor Tumlin would like to have the cameras in place by the beginning of the school year.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.