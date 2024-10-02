Marietta man among 5 killed in plane crash at North Carolina airport

article

A Marietta man has been identified as one of five people killed in a plane crash in North Carolina over the weekend.

The crash happened Saturday night at Wright Brother's National Memorial's First Flight Airport in Kill Devil Hills.

Marietta resident Matthew Arthur Fassnacht, 44, was one of the five people on board the Cirrus SR-22 when it crashed.

The other people on board have been identified as 31-year-old Shashwat Ajit Adhikari of Silver Spring, Maryland; 43-year-old Jason Ray Campbell and 39-year-old Kate McAllister of Southern Pines, North Carolina; and a 6-year-old unidentified child. There were no survivors.

"National Park Service employees at Wright Brothers National Memorial, Cape Hatteras National Seashore and Fort Raleigh National Historic Site (Outer Banks Group) extend their deepest condolences to the families, friends and loved ones affected by this tragedy," Outer Banks Group Superintendent David Hallac said in a statement.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.