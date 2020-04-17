Marietta High School holds virtual prom

Marietta High School seniors aren't finishing their final year as they planned. But, their principal Keith Ball says they will have a prom.

"Desperate times call for desperate measures. Trying to figure out what we could do for the kids and Ricky Moss who is a DJ is an alumnus of Marietta we kind of put our heads together and he thinks, he convinced me we could pull this off," said Principal Ball. "So, we are going to do everything in our power to make that happen for our kids."

The entire school is invited, and the live stream event is free on the Blue Devil Newslink platform. Students will not be able to see each other through this link, but twin seniors Sarah and Kaitlyn Brown said they have a plan to hang out with their friends during "prom".

"Some of my friends talked about doing a zoom while watching it so that could be something fun to do too but it's definitively going to be a different experience," said Kaitlyn.

Clearly, dressing up will be optional. The twins rented dresses that are sitting in their closets, but they aren't sure if they will wear them and get dolled up as they previously planned. Game-time decision. They have a group of friends they would typically get ready with and go to the dance with, but once again, this will be different too.

"During homecoming, we all got together and got ready together and I didn't think that would be the last time we're all going to different colleges, not one, are going to the same and it's so weird we're not going to get to do that again and I haven't seen them since the last day of school and I didn't think that was going to be the last day of school," said Sarah.

DJ Ricky Moss will be live in the Marietta High School performing arts center. Principal Keith says Moss will take song requests and give shout outs off twitter for an interactive element. They're also working on a virtual photo booth that will start at 6 for students to stay connected by sharing pictures. The DJ and "dance" portion of the prom will run from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

"There's no playbook for this as you guys know you guys are doing the same thing. There's no part of history we can look back and say what was done in the past to make this as good as it could possibly be," said Ball. "I think when you lead with your heart you end up in the right spot."

Ball says they've postponed graduation to July. They are hopeful they can all reunite then and have one tradition remain the same.

