FOX 5 Atlanta brings holiday cheer to Atlanta Marine Toys for Tots Great Toy Drop 2024

FOX 5 Atlanta had a holly, jolly, good ol' time helping the Marine Corps Reserve during the annual Great Toy Drop. This year's event was held Saturday morning at the Publix on Sandy Plains Road in Marietta.

Our anchors, reporters, meteorologists and hosts joined the local marines to collect a plethora of donated gifts outside the supermarket.

Last year, just short of 800,000 toys were collected and distributed to almost 400,000 kids.

Image 1 of 18 ▼ The Great Toy Drop 2024 (Credit: Ariyl Onstott)

The season of giving isn't over yet.

You can still bring a new, unwrapped toy for a child in need at your local Publix until Dec. 17, or click the links below to find more drop-off locations in your area and donate virtually: