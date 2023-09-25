Marietta Episcopal Church joins There's Hope for the Hungry to tackle food insecurity

In a bid to combat food insecurity in the Marietta community, the Episcopal Church of Saint Peter and Saint Paul is collaborating with There's Hope For The Hungry. They plan to provide free food to those in need.

The food drive will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 3, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of Saint Peter and Saint Paul, located at 1795 Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta.

The distribution process is straightforward: participants should follow signs through the church parking lot, register inside, briefly discuss their needs, and then pick up their food package from their cars.

Each package includes non-perishable items to feed a family of four for two weeks, along with a loaf of bread, frozen chicken, milk, and cereal.

COVID-19 precautions will be observed.

For more information, you can contact Tom Martin at 470-952-9987.