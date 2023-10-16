Cobb County police connect dots to find suspect wanted in nearly two dozen burglaries

A Marietta man is in jail after police say he went on a burglary spree. Investigators say it was teamwork and technology that helped catch him.

Investigators say he hit more than a dozen businesses. Three of them were in one strip plaza on Sandy Plains Road. Including, Harris Cleaners.

"I can't believe he was out that long to get 19 places," said Quincy Washington who works for Harris Cleaners.

Other businesses include Hoboken Bread & Bagel, a fabric shop, a cigar lounge, three automotive businesses on one lot, and more than a dozen other businesses across Marietta and Cobb County.

Police say each burglary was very similar.

"He was shutting the power off, and then working to gain entry and steal cash from the businesses," said Cobb County Police Sgt. Wayne Delk.

"After going through the elaborate process of shutting down the power and breaking in, the only thing that was taken was cash, so large items of value were left behind," said Marietta police Officer Chuck McPhilamy.

Detectives from Marietta Police and Cobb County Police compared notes and started piecing things together. Once they realized it was the same guy, they turned to technology to find him.

"Flock cameras picked up the vehicle, and our detectives were able to track him down and get a search warrant and find him," said Sgt. Delk.

Now, 38-year-old Leandro Alves is in the Cobb County jail being held without bond.

"I'm glad he's caught, that's insane!" said Washington.

Police say this is where the importance of the camera registry system comes in to play. Even if one camera system is down, a nearby business could capture important video evidence that may crack the case.