Many happy returns? Two in five shoppers will send holiday gifts back

Returning that ugly sweater you got for Christmas? You’re not alone.

As many as two out of five customers will bring back at least one gift this holiday season.

It won’t cost you anything in brick-and-mortar stores, but some online retailers now charge return fees.

Kim Gentry brought back a Christmas present many people would love.

"Returned a Louis Vuitton keep-all luggage bag," Gentry said. "It was too big to use as a carryon, so we returned it."

MARIETTA POLICE URGE RESIDENTS TO USE ‘SITUATIONAL AWARENESS’ IN TOSSING HOLIDAY GIFT BOXES

Michelle Franks returned a gift her son gave her. "Some Ugg boots. Because I hate them," Franks said.

Some retail-industry experts estimate as many as 40% of people will bring back their holiday gifts.

When is the best time to return or exchange a gift?

Usually, the best time to return or exchange a gift, according to smart shopping expert Trae Bodge, is after the new year to avoid crowds while taking advantage of post-holiday bargains.

"In my opinion, it’s best to return or exchange a gift between Jan 2 and Jan 15 because the week after Christmas is the busiest time for returns, Bodge says. "This window is a sweet spot because crowds will start to thin out, yet the clearance sales will still be in effect. And most retailers guarantee returns through mid-January."

If you’re returning a gift to the store, having the receipt will avoid any hassle or issues you could encounter at the register.

"Having a gift receipt eliminates friction between you and the sales associate when you return the item. Also, you want to make sure the item is in a sellable condition, so the retailer can easily resell it. If you don’t have a gift receipt, you might have to accept a refund of a lower amount if the item you are returning happens to be on sale."

EASY-TO-USE HOLIDAY DEBT PAY-OFF STRATEGIES

Bodge explains that if you don’t have a receipt, there is no need to panic, because there could be an alternative to resolving the matter.

"It really depends on the retailer; they may accept the return but give you a discounted refund if the item is currently on sale. And as a consumer, it always helps to be respectful, kind and patient with the store associate because you’re likely to get a more favorable result. Ultimately, try to have as many of the item’s elements as possible (inner and outer packaging, tags, etc.) and avoid being rude and impatient."

Is regifting okay?

For consumers who want to avoid standing in long lines to return a gift, you also have the option to regift.

"I think it is okay to regift as long as the items look brand new. The gift may not be a good fit for you but may be for someone else. Make sure to store these items carefully, so they look fresh and new when you regift them. I think regifting is a good option but selling the item online works too. For example, websites like mpb.com specialize in camera and videography equipment. They will give you an estimate of what they will pay for the item as well as a free shipping label. Once they receive the item and it’s as promised, they will pay you via direct deposit in two days."

SHOPPING EXPERT REVEALS BEST WAYS TO RETURN, EXCHANGE GIFTS AFTER THE HOLIDAYS

And if you're returning or exchanging an item for the holiday season, Bodge notes that one tidbit consumers should be aware of.

"I think it’s important to address online returning versus in-store returning because about 40% of retailers are starting to charge between $5-10 for return shipping on items. And because of that consumers are being caught off guard. To avoid shipping fees, consider returning in-store, if that option is available."