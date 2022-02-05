Mans dies at hospital from self-inflicted gunshot, investigators say

Police said a man died on Saturday in Atlanta from what investigators are calling a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Atlanta Police Department officers went at 4:25 a.m. to 710 Amsterdam Avenue and found the man with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said he went to a hospital for treatment but died there.

Investigators responded and preliminary evidence indicates the wounds were self-inflicted, police say.

