Man's body found under Clayton County bridge, investigation underway
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating after a man was found dead Thursday beneath a bridge in Clayton County.
Officers with the Clayton County Police Department responded to a call about an unresponsive person near the intersection of Tara Boulevard and Museum Circle. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered a man who had died.
Authorities have not yet released details about the cause of death. The investigation remains ongoing.