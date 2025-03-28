Expand / Collapse search

Man's body found under Clayton County bridge, investigation underway

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 28, 2025 7:59am EDT
Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating after a man was found dead Thursday beneath a bridge in Clayton County.

Officers with the Clayton County Police Department responded to a call about an unresponsive person near the intersection of Tara Boulevard and Museum Circle. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered a man who had died.

Authorities have not yet released details about the cause of death. The investigation remains ongoing.

