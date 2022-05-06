Man found shot to death in car parked at southwest Atlanta fire station, police say

Atlanta police are investigating after a 19-year-old was found shot to death in a car Friday morning outside a fire station, police said.

Police were called to the scene on Fairburn Road after originally responding to reports of shots fired on Kimberly Road. Once on scene around 5 a.m., officers say they found a 19-year-old male with several gunshot wounds inside a car parked in the fire station driveway. Firefighters had attempted to save the 19-year-old, but he died from his injuries.

Police believe the victim was shot on Kimberly Road and drove to the fire station. Investigators were working to gather more information.

No arrests have been made.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.