Manhunt on for suspect who shot Clayton County officer, armed robbery victim

The Clayton County Police Department confirmed an officer was shot and investigators are tracking a man near a shopping center off of Riverdale Road.

Police said the suspect is cornered in an apartment complex on Crystal Lake Road.

A Clayton County Police Department Chief Kevin Roberts said the officer was responding to an armed robbery after 2 p.m. on Wednesday before the shooting happened.

Police said another person, including the officer, was shot by the suspect. Police said no other shots were fired.

The Clayton County Police Department urged people to avoid the area of 5390 Riverdale Road near Norman Drive while the search for the suspect is ongoing.

The Clayton County Police Department shared an image of a man suspected of shooting a police officer. (Clayton County Police Department / FOX 5 Atlanta)

Police shared a picture of the suspect, who was wearing all yellow while walking into a store. Police urged people to stay indoors.

Three Clayton County schools — Northcutt Elementary School, North Clayton Middle School and North Clayton High School — are on lockdown, the district confirmed.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and saw several Clayton County Police Department cars, as well as firetrucks and paramedics.

Clayton County police were at Atlanta Medical Center on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the injuries of the armed robbery victim and police officer are not life-threatening.

Where was the Clayton County Police Department officer shot?

Police said there was a robbery on the 5400 block of Riverdale Road.

Police urged people to avoid 5390 Riverdale Road, which matches the address of a QuikTrip.

Clayton County police officers gathered near a shopping center on March 2, 2022, on Riverdale Road. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The location is south of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Which schools are on lockdown?

Three Clayton County schools went on lockdown in response to the shooting: Northcutt Elementary School, North Clayton Middle School and North Clayton High School.

The elementary and middle schools are less than a mile drive from the area that police are gathered.

North Clayton High School is two-tenths of a mile from the area.

Are roads closed?

About one-quarter of a mile of Riverdale Road is blocked off.

The police activity is near at Norman Drive.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said all lanes are closed.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

