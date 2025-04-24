Manhunt underway for man accused of trying to kidnap child at Hall County school bus stop

article

Hall County deputies are asking the public to keep their eyes out for a man accused of trying to abduct a girl who was waiting for the school bus on Thursday morning.

Authorities say deputies, K9 teams and other law enforcement officers are actively searching for the man at this time.

What we know:

The Hall County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened around 8 a.m. near East Main Street and Old Cornelia Highway in Gainesville.

According to investigators, a 12-year-old girl was waiting for the bus when a man came from the edge of the nearby woods and grabbed his arm.

The girl reportedly was able to break free and run away, but officials say the man ran after her after her.

The chase ended when a vehicle came down the street, which caused the man to run off toward the old railroad overpass on Cornelia Highway.

Dig deeper:

Deputies described the man as being around 50 years old, roughly 6 feet tall, and with a slender build.

The man was wearing a black T-shirt, jeans and was barefoot.

Authorities say he had a "disheveled appearance," facial hair, and was missing his upper teeth.

What you can do:

If you have spotted the man or have any information that could help investigators, call 911.