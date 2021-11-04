Manhunt continues for gunman after Henry County police officer shot

A massive manhunt has been launched for a man who Henry County police said shot an officer during a domestic call on Thursday night.

A Blue Alert, Georgia’s emergency alert issued by local law enforcement to speed the apprehension of violent criminals who kill or seriously injure law enforcement officers and to aid in the location of missing law enforcement officers, has been issued.

It happened around 6 p.m. along Keys Ferry Road near Floresta Drive. Henry County police named 22-year-old Jordan Jackson as the suspect in the aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer.

Few details have been released about the shooting including the name of the officer, but police said it started when the officer was dispatched to the area to investigate a domestic dispute.

The officer was shot while attempting to arrest the suspect and rushed to Piedmont Henry Hospital, but the officer's injuries were too severe, and was diverted to the trauma center at Grady Memorial Hospital, police said. At last report, the officer was in critical but stable condition.

"All of us all a sudden heard two gunshots. I looked straight-forward and that's when I saw the officer's hand go over his chest. He fell straight back on the driveway, I turned around, told my son to run, we all three ran, hid in a neighbor's garage," one witness said.

"Once we heard two gunshots go off, we knew there was a serious issue," another witness told FOX 5. "Get inside as soon as possible and call police."

Jackson is described by police as being 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighing 165 pounds.

Initially, police said he was driving a white 2016 Honda Civic with Georgia license plate RXF0384, but now believe he could be in a white 2021 Dodge Ram with Georgia tag CRX4743.

Friday morning, officials say they have located the Dodge Ram, but Jackson is still not in custody.

Law enforcement officials have blocked access to several major roadways in an effort to find Jackson.

Anyone who sees him should not approach but should call 911 immediately. Anyone with information about the case or Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to call Det. Hansrote at 470-454-7623 or the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.

