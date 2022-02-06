Man, woman arrested for cruelty to children, 9-month-old dies at Atlanta hospital

article

Police said man and woman in Peach County were charged in connection to the death of a 9-month-old baby, who investigators believe was abused.

Warner Robins Police Department officers at 9:53 p.m. on Jan. 30 went to a Buc-ee's on Russell Parkway in Fort Valley after Peach County paramedics were called there to help a child not breathing.

A parent told officers the child was dropped while bathing inside a parked RV. Medical personnel took the child to Atrium Navicent in Macon, where he was airlifted to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. Investigators found injuries on the child that were consistent with abuse, and the child died on Feb. 4.

Police said 40-year-old Christopher Scott Palmer and 26-year-old Shelly Deanna Rooks were both arrested and charged with cruelty to children before the 9-month-old died. Palmer now faces felony murder and aggravated battery. Rooks, a Waynesville resident, also faces second-degree murder.

The Peach County Department of Family and Children Services took custody of the 9-month-old's two siblings while the parents are held in the Peach County Detention Center.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

"Every child should be treasured, protected and nurtured," a release from the police department said. "If you believe a child is being abused, police contact DFCS Child Protective Services."

The child abuse and neglect hotline in Georgia is 1-855-422-4453 or 1-855-GACHILD. Call 911 if a child is in immediate danger.

