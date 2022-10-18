Expand / Collapse search
Man with limp wanted in Atlanta armed robbery

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX 5 Atlanta

Police looking for man in video for armed Atlanta theft

Have you seen this man? Atlanta police said he is wanted in connection to an armed robbery from Oct. 12.

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department's Robbery Unit is looking for a man with a noticeable limp in connection to the armed robbery of an Atlanta business.

Investigators said the man robbed the PhoneMax off of Euclid Avenue around 7 p.m. on Oct. 12.

They said they obtained a video of the suspect passing in a crosswalk. In the video, he is seen wearing what looks like a gray t-shirt, black pants and ball cap.

Officers said he stole around $2,000 from the store and fled the scene in a black SUV with an unidentified driver.

If you know anything about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.