Man with limp wanted in Atlanta armed robbery

The Atlanta Police Department's Robbery Unit is looking for a man with a noticeable limp in connection to the armed robbery of an Atlanta business.

Investigators said the man robbed the PhoneMax off of Euclid Avenue around 7 p.m. on Oct. 12.

They said they obtained a video of the suspect passing in a crosswalk. In the video, he is seen wearing what looks like a gray t-shirt, black pants and ball cap.

Officers said he stole around $2,000 from the store and fled the scene in a black SUV with an unidentified driver.

If you know anything about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.