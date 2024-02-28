Man with gun wanted for stealing $2K worth of vape pens in Norcross

article

Gwinnett police are looking for a man who stole approximately $2,000 in vape pens from a tobacco and vape shop in the 6000 block of Singleton Road in Norcross on Feb. 21.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, the thief was armed with a silver and black pistol and was carrying a black Bestaway bag. He reportedly pulled out his gun and demanded all the product in the store.

The potential suspect, who police say was Hispanic, was wearing a black hoody, black pants, green shoes and blue sunglasses at the time of the robbery. He is about 5-feet-2-inches tall and is skinny with facial hair.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.