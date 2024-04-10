Man who robbed 88-year-old Brookhaven woman after grocery store trip in 2022 sentenced

article

The man arrested for robbing an 88-year-old woman at gunpoint in her Brookhaven home in 2022 has pleaded guilty to multiple charges, according to DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston.

It happened on Aug. 2, 2022. The elderly woman had just come home from the grocery store and was unloading bags inside her home when Antavious Bailey of Conyers came through the front door.

The victim said the man demanded her wallet and then began rummaging through her purse. According to the investigation, the man, later identified as Antavious Bailey, took the woman’s cell phone, driver’s license, health insurance cards, cash, debit card and credit cards. He then forced the victim to write down her debit card pin number before tying her up and throwing her on the bed in a rear bedroom. After he left, the victim was able to break free and go to a neighbor’s house for help.

Police were able to determine that Bailey followed the victim home from the grocery store and rental paperwork led them to Bailey. He was also captured by store surveillance cameras using the victim's stolen cards shortly after the robbery. Additionally, one of Bailey's fingerprints was found in the home.

Bailey pled guilty to charges of Home Invasion, Kidnapping, Armed Robbery, Abuse of an Elder Person, False Imprisonment, Identity Fraud, Financial Transaction Card Fraud, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Immediately after the guilty plea, DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Yolanda Parker-Smith sentenced Defendant Bailey to 15 years to serve in confinement without the possibility of parole.