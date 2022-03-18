Man who knife to woman's throat, demanded ride to Alabama arrested

article

The man who police said violent robbed a woman outside The Home Depot in Atlanta has been arrested.

Steve White, 64, was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a knife during the commission of a felony, and false imprisonment.

It happened Feb. 24 in the parking lot of the box store located at 2525 Piedmont Road NE. Atlanta police said the man got into a woman's car, held a knife to her throat and demanded she drive him to Alabama.

"He kept telling me he was going to kill me," the woman, who didn't want her name used, told FOX 5 earlier this month.

The woman said she had just put her shopping cart away, unlocked her car, and got in. She said at the same time the man, who was wearing a gray ski mask and carrying a 6-inch knife, slid into the passenger seat and shut the door.

"He took his left hand and put it on my wrist and held it very tightly and with his right hand came toward my neck with a knife," she said.

The woman said he seemed desperate and demanded she take him to Alabama, or at least to the bus stop. She offered him her purse, her car, even a ride. She just tried to talk to him.

"Every time he told me he was going to kill me I said you're not going to kill me, that's not going to help you one bit," she said.

She said the man sliced her finger and pushed the knife so hard into her upper torso, it went through her jacket and her blouse and cut her.

After about 10 minutes, the man grabbed the necklace she was wearing and got out of the car. The woman also jumped out and screamed for help.

The man slipped away before police or security arrived.

"It was very scary, I'm extremely thankful it could have totally gone a different way," she said.

Atlanta police say these images of Steve White from a MARTA surveillance camera eventually led to his arrest. (Atlanta Police Department)

Investigators said they were able to track down surveillance video of the suspect as he fled the area on a MARTA train. That gave patrol officers a good idea of the man they were looking for and eventually led to his arrest.

Police said White has been arrested at least 45 times in Georgia alone and two times in New York dating back to 1974. He also has previous felony convictions stemming from those arrests having served prison time at least ten times with the majority of sentences being less than two years.

Most of his offenses, police said, were burglary or forgery.

White, who was arrested in DeKalb County on unrelated charges, will eventually be booked into the Fulton County jail on charges stemming from this incident.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE